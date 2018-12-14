Energy Conservation Day: Why energy efficient homes are key to plant’s future

A major step that we can take as citizens is by adopting more energy efficient sources of lighting such as LED lights which save up to 70% energy, as well as by investing in IoT and connected devices. (Reuters)

Rajesh Uttamchandani

Mahatma Gandhi once said, “Earth provides enough resources to satisfy every man’s need, but not every man’s greed”. Today, individuals defines their self-worth based on the number of automobiles, smartphones and other devices they own. However, all this comes at a huge cost. Industries such as these consume massive amounts of uninterrupted energy.

The global population hat stands at 7.2 billion & growing poses a threat to the world’s depleting natural resources such as coal, oil and gas. According to The Global Footprint Network’s 2018 report, people are consuming resources 1.7 times faster than what our planet’s ecosystems can regenerate. One of the key reasons for this is over-consumption and wastage of energy. The time has now come for us to take simple yet effective steps to correct course before it becomes too late.

We can all begin by switching off electrical and electronic appliances, lights & fans, when not in use. Additionally, a major step that we can take as citizens is by adopting more energy efficient sources of lighting such as LED lights which save up to 70% energy, as well as by investing in IoT and connected devices. For us to be able to build a sustainable future, it is imperative that we begin looking at energy-efficient technologies that not only consume less energy but also have a net zero impact on the environment.

With the development of new technologies today, there are a number of ways we can help save energy. The Government of India (GOI) on its part has introduced a slew of schemes in the recent past to inculcate energy saving habits such as promotion of energy efficient lighting products on urban and rural streets, government buildings, parks and other public places. According to a report by TechSci Research, energy efficient lighting products in India have been projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.66%, in value terms between 2016 and 2022, and is expected to reach $3,759 million by 2022.

Moreover, the introduction of innovative lighting products by manufacturers have resulted in reduction in prices of these products, thereby offering consumers several options to choose from. Another smart technology through which energy wastage can be minimised is through IoT & connected devices. Smart appliances that interact with each other and share information using IoT can significantly reduce energy wastage and reduce costs. Some of these include voice-controlled smart home products that are Wi-Fi enabled, such as smart switches, door bells, sensors, cameras, lights and several others. According to a report by Statista, the Indian smart home market is expected to grow at an annual CAGR of 51.8% between 2018 and 2023.

In conclusion, with Energy Conservation Day being observed globally, let us all pledge to make a difference in our own small way. These initiatives will go a long way in ensuring a greener, safer planet for future generations.

Rajesh Uttamchandani is Director, Syska Group.