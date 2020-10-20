Enabling change: Companies are looking to deploy AI solutions to take care of inclusivity issues, especially those pertaining to disability

In a bid to improve Seeing AI app, Microsoft is embarking on a project with the City University of London, called the Object Recognition for Blind Image Training (ORBIT) “to create a public dataset from scratch, using videos submitted by people who are blind or have low vision”.

One of the challenges that pandemic-prompted deployment of technological solutions faces pertains to making these accessible for people with disabilities. However, companies have been increasingly incorporating design-thinking that could take care of this. Google and Microsoft have allowed captions for their video-conferencing solutions to aid deaf-mute users. Last week, Microsoft announced that it would go a step ahead to make technology more inclusive. The move is aimed, as Microsoft says in a blog, to shrink the data desert.

In a bid to improve Seeing AI app, Microsoft is embarking on a project with the City University of London, called the Object Recognition for Blind Image Training (ORBIT) “to create a public dataset from scratch, using videos submitted by people who are blind or have low vision”. The app, at present, allows blind people to point the camera, for instance, to a table to describe objects. With the new addition, the app will be able to recognise everyday things that a person sees, like his laptop and other objects. Microsoft team also announced a partnership with Team Gleason on Project Insight to train AI with an open dataset of facial imagery of people living with ALS. While such initiatives are crucial, countries need to work with companies to create inclusive solutions for differently-abled populations.