Electronic spot exchanges to help government bring agriculture price stability

AGRI prices: How to get the MSP vision to work

Cropping decisions continue to be driven by price-adaptive behaviour of Indian farmers. Such decision-making manifests as the most remunerative crop in the last season being sown over larger acreage in the current season, leading to an inevitable price crash. Pulses prices reigning high two years ago is still fresh in the minds of the farmers, leading to record output amid prices of pigeon pea and chickpea ruling significantly below their support prices for most of the year so far. As per the fourth advance estimates for 2017-18, cereal-output is at an all-time high of 259.59 million tons (mt), up from 251.98 mt and 235.22 mt in the previous two years, and pulses are at 25.23 mt as against 23.13 mt and 16.35 mt. The supply glut in the pulses market, during 2017, severely eroded prices, with massive deflation of 24.6% (by July-August) in prices. Monsoon 2018 may lead to another year of bumper crop output, and may derail any recovery hopes that exist for pulse growers.

Against this backdrop, the government disrupting the conspicuous bumper production-price drop cycle through consistent higher support prices is worth examining. The government has taken various measures to prevent the drop in prices. Import duties have been hiked for chickpea, pigeonpea and other lentils apart from quantitative caps on imports. Import duties on edible oil have been hiked four times in the past ten months against a plunge in the last kharif season, and the impact is visible on oilseed prices. Just after the hike in duty, soybean prices have rallied by more than 30% while groundnut prices also recovered, despite pick up in their production estimated 23% higher over last year’s 74.62 mt. Sharp fall in CBOT soybean and BMD palm oil prices to multi-year lows in the recent past have once again pulled down Indian oilseed prices. However, such plummeting of soya prices in the global market is largely linked with the ongoing trade war. The hike in import tariffs seems to fortify the Indian edible oilseeds production well.

In line with the announcement of fixing the MSP at 1.5 times the A2+FL cost, the MSP of kharif & rabi crops have recently been substantially increased. Support price of coarse grains has been hiked by about 40-50%, cotton by 28%, moong by 25%, maize by 19%, soybean by 10%) and paddy by 13%. At present, 24 crops are covered under the MSP regime. In line with its intention of benchmarking support prices higher by 50% ahead of the rabi season, the Union government has also recently announced the rabi MSP prices ahead of the sowing season. Wheat support price has been hiked by 6%, barley by 2%, chana by 5%, apeseed/mustard by 5%, masur by 5% and safflower MSP has been raised by a hefty 21%.

This support route can’t work not only through effective fortification of domestic markets from global market forces; it also needs procurement support to the extent that administered prices defy the gravity of market forces. However, assured support via procurement is largely restricted to paddy and wheat. Moreover, even among paddy- and wheat-growing regions, a disparity exists across states as the procurement targets for agencies such as Food Corporation of India (FCI) have not been commensurate with production levels. The present procurement mechanism covers only 6% of the farmers growing paddy and wheat, leaving a large number of farmers at the mercy of the market forces. Hiking MSPs will only provide a short-term palliative to distressed farmers. Under the present dispensation, given the current limitations of procurement agencies, it is essential that an alternative to the existing procurement strategy, in case of price falls below the support levels, is arrived at.

The Price Deficiency Payment (PDP) mechanism replacing the obligatory physical procurement, storage and disposal of grains seems to be less distortionary and a pragmatic instrument to allay agrarian woes. The system is in line with the direct benefit transfer (DBT) agenda which compensates for shortfall between the modal price and MSP by crediting the amount to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of farmers. Guaranteed prices are key to farming profitability, whether in the markets route is taken or the administered route is. Madhya Pradesh’s Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana (BBY) applicable to eight kharif crops—soybean, sesame, maize, urad, tur, moong, groundnut and ramtil is an experiment to learn from. BBY has evoked good response in its first year of operation and is being extended to rabi crops as well. However, certain concerns have been raised about the possibility of price manipulation by the traders and farmers through tacit collusion, thus escalating the burden of subsidy payouts for the government. The onus is on the state governments and agri-marketing boards in outlining strategies to address such constraints. Also, the adoption of model Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) code 2003 and the newly revised APLM Act, 2017, would ensure that traders who do not add any value in the chain and yet exist to reap unwarranted benefits would be cut off, increasing the farmers’ share in the consumer’s food-spend.

Commodity derivatives markets can play an effective role in the current MSP-based vision being realised combined with BBY armouring the farmers through its transparency. As an efficient alternative, commodity derivative markets can provide advance signals for area allocation, can save the markets from price fluctuations arising from gluts and shortages, provided the government takes measures for its price signals to reach the grassroots. Government agencies involved in procurement at MSP could be encouraged to hedge their stocks in derivative markets. The option of involving every stakeholder, including farmers, is not really sound as they may not possess sufficient knowledge on how derivatives functions. Hence, till the capacities are developed enough at the farmers’ level, the Centre must provide price through the derivative markets.

Backing up MSP with procurement support and timely payment is essential. But, it is also necessary to involve commodity trading associations in the process. Deficiency price payment needs to be operationalised effectively, extending to fewer crops on location-specific basis. Electronic trading on spot exchanges, warehousing, testing/grading centres and other linkages in the value chain must be established to strengthen the derivative market trading mechanism for efficient price discovery. The options derivatives markets, like Telangana’s Rythubandhu scheme, etc, can surely reduce the uncertainty in selling produce.

By- NP Singh & Bhawna Anand. Authors are with ICAR-National Institute of Agricultural Economics & Policy Research