The fast-changing demographic structure in India is unleashing a host of changes. Both state policies and market action for the elderly are on the upswing: welfare, health care, hospitality, travel, lifestyle changes, and more. The new government in Kerala announced a dedicated department for the elderly, consolidating initiatives spread across departments/agencies and promising a Japanese-style old age care system.

However, much of the visible changes on the ground are autonomous responses from the markets. Specialised realty infrastructure for senior housing, facilities for geriatric health care, and specialised hospitality for senior-centric services are the most visible market-led ventures.

Why is realty waking up to the reality of elder care in a big way? According to the Worldometer World Population Clock, India’s population in June is ticking up from 1.48 billion, 17.8% of the global population. The share of senior citizens, now about 12% as the national average, is expected to reach 15% by 2036 and 20.8% by 2050. That will be about 350 million people, larger than the US, the third most populous country. India’s total fertility rate (TFR) is declining fast, but states like Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Bihar are slow in this transition, so India’s population will go up for at least another 30 years.

ALSO READ Democracy’s missing voice

Southern states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and more recently Andhra Pradesh, lead the ageing trend. By 2036, Kerala’s elderly population is projected to reach 23%, followed by Tamil Nadu at 21%. In most of the northern states, fertility rates remain well above the replacement-level TFR of 2.1. By 2036, the elderly will be only 12% of the population in UP and about 10% in Bihar.

Policymakers, both at the Centre and states, are looking at these changing demographic dimensions, including their inter-regional variations, with trepidation. What if the population becomes old before the country/state becomes rich or advanced? How to address the rising dependency ratio and funding issues for the ageing population, including inter-state fiscal transfers and many other related issues like delimitation? Some states have taken steps to address the demographic shifts, while a few are attempting a baby boom too. However, the markets (for quality housing, services, and finance) have already endogenised the ageing realities of India’s population as big opportunities.

The elder care industry shows sharp contrasts in its growth trajectory. It is concentrated in Kerala and a few southern cities (Chennai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Mysuru), but is quickly rapidly to places like Pune and Dehradun. Some estimates put senior living infrastructure requirement alone at about $35 billion by 2036, driven by specialised living facilities funded through private investment.

Kerala is rapidly becoming “India’s Florida”, with the elderly, including many NRIs and a few foreigners, moving into upscale homes. Instead of viewing the demographic shift as a welfare burden, Kerala is flipping the script by transforming elder care into a high-value service sector. As Shashi Tharoor argued in a recent article in The Indian Express, “India’s first ‘ageing state’ is uniquely positioned to pioneer a booming ‘silver economy’.” Kerala, with more than 750 senior homes and many in the pipeline, is proving that senior living is not just a real estate market but can also become a major economic growth engine.

ALSO READ Regulation needs clarity

This author’s experience in a privately funded senior living establishment in Kerala was a lesson on the scale and depth of planning that goes into making life in such places rich — in terms of elder-friendly, quality infrastructure; health facilities, trained and caring staff, and varying community activities for the residents.

By treating ageing as an opportunity rather than a burden, the Kerala model suggests India can build a sustainable, inclusive, and economically vibrant ecosystem for its growing silver generation. But is the funding via budgets and private investments sufficient? How do a vast majority of seniors — excluding NRIs, high-net-worth individuals, and other well-off ones — finance living facilities and health care, given the rising costs?

Obviously, state funding has limitations. They are rightly directed at the lower-income classes. Private equity (PE) and venture capital are increasingly showing interest in senior living as an asset class. But unlike regular residential projects, those for seniors demand long-term commitment and participation, with operational expertise in health care and hospitality. Are PE or even institutional funding happy with extra obligations or will they convert such activities into pure profit models, as is their wont?

The financialisation risk (profit vs care) is present and clear, as some global trends indicate. PE-owned facilities tend to aggressively cut costs, often reducing staff and skill levels. PE firms typically seek exits within three-five years, with short-term value creation strategies prioritising immediate financial returns over the long-term well-being and stability needed for such residents. They could also indulge in asset stripping, where the PE firm sells the facility’s land/assets and pockets the profit, leaving the operator to pay high rent. If the business fails, the operator and the residents face bankruptcy while the investors have already exited.

Going by these examples and the direction health care services in India is taking with PE/institutional funding, the answer is clear; they may not be the ideal form of funding for senior living. Mobilising public funding through the securities markets is an option, but again with guardrails so that an aggressive profit motive — seen in many private enterprises — doesn’t outweigh elder care. Similarly, innovative, senior-centric financial products like health insurance are needed but without the small print of omissions and exemptions that policies are increasingly becoming notorious for.

India is awakening to the sunset years of an increasing share of its population. To enable scaling up of elder care, governments have adopted policy-regulatory measures, mainly on physical infrastructure and medical oversight. The ministry of social justice and empowerment has issued guidelines/standards that urge rigid health care baselines, including geriatric doctors and non-negotiable “ageing with dignity” standards.

State governments and real estate regulatory authorities put their own guardrails. Effective policies and regulation, without stifling growth, can ensure that as the market expands senior citizens do not fall prey to unfulfilled promises of market players. Senior homes, even if privately funded, must be run as if for a social cause, with full commitment to quality of services and lifelong care.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.