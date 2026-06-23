In recent months, opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and a large group of social media influencers have been criticising India’s higher and secondary education systems. As a response to these issues, a satirical political movement called the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has also emerged on social media, and its leadership has staged protests demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. In this context, it is natural to wonder why education is being pushed into the political domain. While such a linkage was frowned upon in the 80s and 90s, education is now strongly exposed to politics and political mobilisation.

In the past, Indian politics was mostly centred around basic needs and infrastructural development — roti, kapda, aur makan (food, clothing, and housing), followed by bijli, paani, aur sadak (electricity, water, and roadways) along with other basic amenities and law and order. Now, human development issues such as education, environment, and public health are in the spotlight.

One may attribute this shift to two reasons. Firstly, the notion of development has expanded itself to include human development in the past few decades — these are various non-material aspects that need to be addressed to improve quality of life. Secondly, the current government has performed well to make significant headway in developing major infrastructure such as roadways, airports, and metro rail, besides power/water supply and cooking gas, as well as food security, pensions, etc. As a result, such aspects have lost their mobilisational power. Political parties have started exploring new spheres that could mobilise the public for politics.

Education is closely linked with the future of the youth. Thus, issues about education are raised by public figures to catch their attention. There may be some genuine issues and concerns related with educational governance, but those can be resolved through dialogue with the authorities concerned. However, political groups are trying to transform these issues into political opportunities. This necessitates making education a political issue.

The demand for Pradhan’s resignation can be traced to reasons that are both circumstantial and long-term. The former include the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test paper leak, evaluation flaws that occurred due to the Central Board of Secondary Education’s new digital evaluation system, and other systemic flaws. The longstanding reasons include the contesting ideological understanding between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposing Indian National Congress.

Before 2014, the education system mostly echoed a Nehruvian idea of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP perceived the idea of Bharat differently from the Nehruvian ideal. The mission of a decolonised, confident, and prosperous Viksit Bharat requires an education system to suit its needs. Prior to Modi, the education system had organically imbibed the Nehruvian idea of India, in turn making the vision of such an India acceptable to those who studied under a Congress-led regime. The current PM, however, envisioned an idea that is based on an Indianness which is traditional yet modern and global. The New Education Policy (NEP), 2020, and its effective implementation by Pradhan may have created a fear of the loss of the Nehruvian ideal. The Congress may have realised a huge shift in knowledge production crafted by the NEP, 2020, followed by the loss of their ideology’s knowledge base. Also, Pradhan was hailed by the media for spearheading the BJP’s historic electoral wins in Haryana and West Bengal. Naturally, the opposition would take the opportunity to paint a target on his back.

As far as the politicisation process itself is concerned, social media has played an important role. Its contribution in supporting emergent parties like the Aam Aadmi Party is significant. In a fairly new feat for Indian politics, the CJP, a semi-political satirical movement, emerged purely as a result of social media traction. However, despite the sweeping social media support, it could not translate it to on-ground mobilisation. Their first offline appearance — a dharna at Jantar Mantar demanding Pradhan’s resignation — was not very memorable.

Interestingly, the CJP adopted a voice and gravitated towards arguments that are generally utilised by the opposition. Thus, its desire to be a neutral voice of the Indian youth remains unfulfilled. The vision it evokes is one of hopelessness, communicated through a symbolic narrative. It was tailored to its targeted audience — GenZ and beyond, who use emojis more than words to communicate. The adoption of the cockroach as a mascot following Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s remarks on youths was part of its strategy for carving a narrative politics. The attempt was to subvert the image of the cockroach and transform it into a symbol of dissent. However, the CJP has ignored the fact that a drastic subversion of symbolic meaning that has been prevalent for long cannot occur in a matter of days.

In the near future, human development issues will nevertheless become political hot topics, especially for the opposition. On the other hand, the incumbent government will bank on its achievements in this sphere to craft a compelling counter-narrative.

The author is the Vice-Chancellor of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.