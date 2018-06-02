Economy looking up | GST-related problems are getting resolved

Agriculture growth was at 4.5% in Q4 as compared with 3.1% in Q3 and manufacturing grew 9.1% as compared with 8.5% in Q3.

India’s economy grew 7.7% in the January-March quarter of FY18—at its fastest clip in seven quarters—buoyed by strong performance in manufacturing and construction activities. The uptick in growth appears to be broad-based, with both consumption and investment showing improvement, suggesting that the impact of demonetisation is fading and GST-related problems are getting resolved. Growth in gross value added (GVA), which is a key proxy of economic activity, improved 100 basis points (bps), to 7.6% in Q4FY18 from 6.6% in Q3.

Agriculture growth was at 4.5% in Q4 as compared with 3.1% in Q3 and manufacturing grew 9.1% as compared with 8.5% in Q3.

The construction sector reported a double-digit growth, of 11.5%, registering its first such growth figure in the new 2011-12 series at constant prices. Investment activities picked up pace as gross fixed capital formation grew by 14.4%, or 32.2% of GDP.

On an annual basis, real GDP growth for FY18 has been revised up by 10 bps to 6.7%, compared with the previous estimate. Pick up in investment is yet to materialise as gross fixed capital formation as a share of GDP is stagnant at 28.5% for the last three years and has declined from 33.4% in FY13.

Private final consumption expenditure increased marginally from 59% in FY17 to 59.1% of GDP in FY18 and government expenditure too increased from 10.9% of GDP in FY17 to 11.4% in FY18.