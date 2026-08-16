August 14 marked the birth centenary of René Goscinny, the French writer who, together with Albert Uderzo, brought Asterix to the world. It’s a good excuse to return to the books — not merely for the jokes, the puns, and the indomitable Gauls, but for the sharp lessons hidden beneath the laughter. One can learn economics from Adam Smith, Marx, or Keynes. Or, if one prefers economics with magic potions, wild boars, and flying Romans, reading Asterix is the solution.

Goscinny and Uderzo never set out to write an economics textbook. Yet their little Gaulish village repeatedly becomes a laboratory of economic behaviour. Across the albums, we find bubbles, monopolies, artificial demand, taxation, trade, labour exploitation, real estate, environmental costs, and consumerism. Asterix, in its own mischievous way, becomes Economics 101, or maybe Economix 101 — with jokes.

Rome’s problem with the Gauls is also an economic problem. Julius Caesar has tried military force, but the village refuses to surrender. War is expensive: soldiers, weapons, food, and administration cost money. So, in Obelix and Co. (1976), Caesar’s adviser, Caius Preposterus, tries something clever. Instead of defeating the Gauls militarily, he changes their economic incentives. He begins buying Obelix’s menhirs at absurdly high prices.

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A menhir is a large stone. But once the Romans pay a fortune for it, it acquires something more powerful than usefulness: a price. Prices rise. Obelix becomes rich. Villagers abandon their occupations to make menhirs. Caesar discovers a principle: sometimes you can defeat people by changing what they value.

Preposterus creates demand for something nobody needed before. Romans buy menhirs; others assume they must be valuable; production expands. The menhir becomes a status symbol — a comic-book version of Veblen’s conspicuous consumption. Then reality catches up: new producers enter, supply overwhelms demand, and confidence collapses. The menhir has not changed; only expectations have.

The menhir is therefore a joke about bubbles. It could be tulips, shares, or a digital token. While creating demand, Preposterus also discovers the inconvenient sequel: you cannot manufacture confidence indefinitely. And this is what makes Goscinny’s economics so striking: written decades ago, the joke still feels uncannily current.

There’s opportunity cost. Every hour spent making menhirs is an hour not spent hunting or producing something useful. The Gauls become richer in money while losing some of the activities that make their community distinctive.

Surplus Dairiprodus, in Asterix and the Golden Sickle (1962), shows another route to profits. The corrupt Roman prefect controls the sickle monopoly and exploits scarcity to charge inflated prices. This is rent-seeking: making money through control of a market rather than by creating more value. Preposterus manufactures demand. Dairiprodus manufactures scarcity.

Then there is Ekonomikrisis, a modern businessman. In Asterix and the Black Gold (1971), Asterix and Obelix travel on his ship to West Asia in search of rock oil. Ekonomikrisis is a Phoenician merchant connecting markets — and an expert at making exploitation sound respectable. His galley rowers are called “partners”. There is a partnership contract. It sounds progressive, yet he remains in charge. Black Gold also introduces resource economics: oil is valuable because it’s scarce and useful, and whoever controls it gains economic — and often political — power.

In The Mansions of the Gods (1971), Caesar tries economic conquest. Instead of attacking the Gauls, the Romans build a housing development beside their village. Residents bring Roman consumption, reshaping the economy and community. Land values and local businesses change; the character of the neighbourhood changes with them. It’s a comic-book version of gentrification. And Dogmatix, furious about the destruction of trees, may be the first environmental economist in comics. The builders profit while others bear the environmental cost. Economists call this an externality.

Asterix and the Cauldron (1969) gives us another economic problem: taxation. A neighbouring chief hides money from the Roman tax collector, dragging Asterix into the mess. Taxes change behaviour. If people think taxes are excessive — or evasion is possible — they look for ways around the system, creating an informal economy.

Asterix and the Chieftain’s Shield (1968) adds an economic theme: wealth can outlive its owner and change hands with changing fortunes. The shield carries a history of ownership and power — a reminder that wealth has a way of travelling from one pocket to another, sometimes long after the original owner is gone.

But the deepest lesson may lie in what the village doesn’t have. There’s no stock exchange, advertising agency, quarterly earnings call, or GDP target. They are hardly rich. Yet they have food, friendship, music, festivals, and community. So, Obelix and Co. is more subtle than a simple attack on capitalism. Markets are useful; trade creates wealth; entrepreneurship can transform lives. But price and value are not the same thing. A menhir can have a huge price and little practical value; a forest can have a low market price and enormous ecological value; a village feast can be priceless. Goscinny’s insight is that once everything becomes a commodity, we may confuse what can be priced with what is valuable.

And that’s why Asterix remains so contemporary. People still manufacture demand, create monopolies, chase bubbles, speculate in property, dress up exploitation in corporate language, and evade taxes. Economies are made not of equations alone but of people — and people respond to incentives, expectations, vanity, imitation, greed, and fear.

So, if someone offers us ten times the usual price for something nobody wanted yesterday, we shouldn’t immediately make ten thousand more. We should ask why. And if the buyer happens to be a smartly dressed Roman with a degree from the Latin School of Economics, we should do what Obelix should have done: put down the hammer. Keep the menhir. Go and have lunch with Asterix.