Driving The Future: Why world is keen on Apple’s Project Titan

Apple had first launched its automated automobile efforts, named Project Titan, in 2014, but since then, there had been little progress to speak of.

Many critics were beginning to write off Apple, the tech goliath, as being too much of a lumbering giant to be truly innovative. But, last month, the company surprised; even its most trenchant critics were struck by its silicon chip offering that revolutionises computing performance. The company had announced the unveiling of processors based on the new technology, but very few would have expected the unprecedented performance and efficiency gains. As the year draws to a close, the buzz is all about another offering from the company—a Reuters report suggests the company is targeting self-driving car production by 2024.

Apple had first launched its automated automobile efforts, named Project Titan, in 2014, but since then, there had been little progress to speak of. It has a daunting array of competitors—Google, Nissan and Tesla—but what gives Apple’s offering the added edge is the promise of superior battery technology, which will reduce the cost of batteries and also increase the vehicle’s range. If Apple is able to achieve this, the company would be able to outdo others in the field and could indeed become a supplier of the technology. Superior battery technology will also give a fillip to electric vehicles. More important, with its advanced computing abilities, Apple’s entry would also mean that the other makers of self-driving-car will also be compelled to up their game, which, in turn, will translate into better choices for the consumer.