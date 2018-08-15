Draft Data Protection Bill: ‘Local copy’ queers the pitch

The data localisation requirement in the draft Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018, proposed in the Justice BN Srikrishna Committee Report, has raised significant controversy. In fact, there were two dissenting members within the committee on this issue. Rather than create a carte blanche data localisation requirement, the draft Bill differentiates between a local copy requirement from local processing requirement based on the class of personal data involved –

(i)“Personal data”, which can be processed outside India, but one serving copy is to be available in India. The Union government is empowered to exempt certain personal data from this requirement, on the grounds of necessity or strategic interests.

(ii)“Sensitive personal data”, which can also be processed outside India, but one serving copy is to be available in India. Here, however, the Union government does not have the power to notify any exemption.

(iii)“Critical personal data”, which can only be processed within India. This is to be notified by the Union government.

Even when processing is allowed outside India (subject, always, to having a local copy in India), cross-border transfers are only permitted under conditions that ensure that the privacy rights of the individual are respected. For instance, this could be under contractual arrangements or schemes approved by the proposed Data Protection Authority or permitted to those countries that have an adequate level of protection for personal data (vetted by the Union government). Such cross-border transfer is also permissible if the individual has given his/her consent to such transfer. ‘Consent’, as per the draft Bill, has to be free, informed, specific, clear and revocable.

Is the local copy requirement reasonable? Obviously, the main problem with the local copy requirement is the additional cost and inconvenience to businesses, especially those that operate exclusively through the internet, mobile apps and cloud-based systems. The report argues that no evidence has been presented to conclusively suggest that the costs outweigh the benefits. Long-term, the report notes, given the size of the Indian market, this will only reduce costs of local data storage and bring in more options for smaller businesses. Even RBI is moving towards this compromise for the storage and processing of payment/transaction information.

The report, however, does not seem to consider the international trade law angle to this debate. Legally speaking, data localisation requirements could be argued as a breach of the WTO’s General Agreement on Trade in Services (GATS). The requirement could be argued as a ‘limitation’ in market access prohibited under Article XVI:2 of the GATS. It could also be considered to violate the national treatment obligation under Article XVII of the GATS. While equally applicable to both domestic and foreign suppliers, the proposed measure will be an additional cost on foreign suppliers who must duplicate infrastructure within the country (or outsource). Thus, the measure is likely to modify the conditions of competition in favour of local suppliers.

Article XIV of the GATS, admittedly, permits member countries to deviate from these obligations, among others, to secure compliance with laws or regulations, to prevent deceptive and fraudulent practices, or to protect the privacy of individuals. Such exceptions, though, cannot be a disguised restriction on trade in services and must otherwise be “necessary” to achieve the stated objective. Prior jurisprudence from the WTO Dispute Settlement Body suggests that this measure must have a sufficient nexus with the interest protected and is to be narrowly tailored, offering no other reasonable alternatives. The actual reasoning behind the measure should not differ from the one considered legitimate under Article XIV of the GATS.

The Committee’s report clarifies that the local copy requirement is not about privacy concerns. The benefits of a local copy requirement, according to the report, include better domestic law enforcement, building a local consumer database and building an AI ecosystem in India. This sounds a lot like a disguised restriction on trade. Whether or not the local copy requirement will overcome the “necessary” test under Article XIV of the GATS to ensure domestic legal compliance or to prevent fraud, will also be hotly debated.

As for “Critical personal data”, the logic behind preventing data processing (including storage) of a narrower set of personal data, seems understandable. A lot, though, would depend on how broad the list of “Critical personal data” will be. The wider the list, the more legally debatable the proposed measure will be.

By- Adarsh Ramanujam, Independent litigator with offices in Delhi and Chennai