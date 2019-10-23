Doorstep dialysis delivery a good idea, but govt needs to work out weak links first

Other than that, the government, in partnership with private-sector healthcare, should work to bolster dialysis infrastructure in the country.

As many as 2 lakh new cases of End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) occur in India every year, leading to a demand for almost 3.5 crore dialysis procedures that India’s existing infrastructure (4,950, mostly-private dialysis centres) struggles to fulfil. The burden this added to deaths from non-communicable diseases in the country prompted the government to make the National Dialysis Programme a part of the National Health Mission in FY17.

The scheme was developed as a public private partnership; the private service provider would furnish trained medical personnel and technology, and the government, the infrastructure and cost of free dialysis for BPL persons. Since haemodialysis needs to be performed approximately thrice a week—each cycle takes three to four hours—and is generally done in a clinic/hospital setting, for the rural populace, the costs of treatment remain heavy. The patient and the primary caregiver incur loss of pay because of having to travel long distances.

So, the Union government’s plan to deliver doorstep peritoneal dialysis, an alternative to haemodialysis that reduces the opportunity cost of opting for treatment, and does away with infrastructural costs and those for maintenance and staffing for the government, is a commendable step.

While the government’s motives are indeed appreciable, the successful implementation of the programme is not a given. Peritoneal dialysis can be self-adminsitered at home, but that requires significant training. Further, imprecise administration can seriously harm the patient. Training patients and/or their primary caregivers would be a key challenge. Other than that, the government, in partnership with private-sector healthcare, should work to bolster dialysis infrastructure in the country.