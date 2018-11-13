Don’t write off ATMs: Their use for everything from DBT to bill payments could become the norm

Without policy intervention, the demand for ATMs is driven by commercial considerations. Banks may deploy ATMs to reduce branch costs or as a customer service and acquisition tool.

By Noshir Colah

The ATM industry has seen several policy-led disruptions of late. The earlier view that ATMs are crucial to “financial inclusion” was upended by “demonetisation” and the “less cash” mantra. Subsequently, the stresses on balance sheets of banks resulting from efforts to speed up NPA recognition had its effects on the ATM industry. With so many external interventions, it is easy for the reality to fall prey to conventional wisdom, and for the facts to be obscured by perception. However, a reading of the tea leaves of RBI-published data points to an impending resurgence in the ATM industry.

Without policy intervention, the demand for ATMs is driven by commercial considerations. Banks may deploy ATMs to reduce branch costs or as a customer service and acquisition tool. White-label players (WLAs) deploy ATMs to earn an income. Whatever the reason, the number of transactions per ATM is a key driver in deciding whether or not to add ATMs. The total number of card-based transactions at ATMs in India grew from 554 million in April 2014 to 803 million in October 2016, the month before demonetisation. Thereafter, the lack of cash resulted in a dramatic drop to 574 million—a level equivalent to May 2014. With the stabilisation of cash availability, ATM transactions have been setting all-time record highs for every month from November 2017 to June 2018.

By and large, ATMs are deemed viable at about 3,500 transactions per machine per month; the higher, the better. Demonetisation hit the ATM industry at a particularly bad time. Because of policy support, the number of ATMs had almost tripled between 2011 and 2016, resulting in average transactions dropping from 5,300 in April 2011 to 3,200 in February 2015, before recovering to 3,900 in October 2016. The next month, the bottom fell out of the ATM industry with the average transactions dropping to under 2,800—an all-time low. It was not until September 2017 that cash availability stabilised, and the average transactions recovered to the levels seen in 2015. The industry had been set back a full two years! Since then, transactions have continually averaged over 3,500 per month.

A major driver of ATM transactions is the number of debit cards issued, with an incredibly high correlation coefficient of +0.97 between the two. The number of cards outstanding today is the highest ever, as is the trajectory of growth from April through June 2018. Since demonetisation, the number of debit cards outstanding has risen by a whopping 27%. This increase foretells continued increase in transaction volumes.

While the fortunes of ATM service providers have revived with increased transactions, ATM manufacturers should be seeing momentum building up within 9-12 months. Given the huge increase in deployment till 2016, a breather in new deployments was expected even without demonetisation. With average monthly transactions back to over 3,500 and the record-setting total transaction numbers continuing to increase at 14-17% a year, it is but a matter of time before additional ATM deployments commence. If average transactions were to be maintained at 3,500, there would be a requirement of 30,000-35,000 additional ATMs over the next 12 months. Add to this the 15,000-20,000 annual replacement requirement, and it seems clear that the worst is behind the ATM industry.

Looking into the crystal ball

The ATM industry, as we have known it, is undergoing transformation. The hegemony of legacy banks is being disrupted from within and outside, with WLAs, brown-label operators and new-age banks all increasing their presence.

However, the composition of the industry is likely to be somewhat changed. With an increasing number of private players entering the space, hitherto unimagined innovations are being experimented with. For example, portable ATMs were pressed into service during the Chennai floods and mobile phone cum Aadhaar based ATMs can do away with keypads and screens, greatly reducing costs while enhancing security.

ATMs can play a role in a rapidly digitising India. Just as assisted e-commerce has become widespread, assisted ATM use for everything from direct transfer benefits to bill payments through ATMs could become the norm. With ATMs becoming smaller and less expensive, their applicability is increasing, to where they can sit in small, kirana stores or community service centres, providing access to financial services, bill payment, ticketing and other services in rural areas where these facilities are otherwise not viable. Trials are under way to implement the STEMS (Single Terminal Multiple Services) model, whereby local entrepreneurs provide multiple services including e-commerce order bookings, e-commerce deliveries, banking deliveries, government services and ATM services in rural India.

The humble ATM is emerging stronger than ever before. Don’t write it off just yet.