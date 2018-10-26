Don’t gag academics: Civil services conduct rules shouldn’t apply to professors

Civil services conduct rules shouldn’t apply to professors

The moribund University Grants Commission (UGC) has been, of late, behaving less like the ombudsman between universities and the government that it is supposed to be and more as the Centre’s messenger. The UGC, in a recent circular, directed central universities to adopt ordinances to enforce compliance with Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 1964 by professors—given the Conduct Rules forbid civil service officers from expressing any view critical of the government or its policies, this means that university teachers won’t be able to express their views freely. They can’t get involved in any political activity, strike work or even publish without the permission of the government. The Rules will prohibit university teachers from speaking to the media, even anonymously or pseudonymously. Implementing Conduct Rules in central universities will thus rob universities of the very spirit that characterise such spaces—of free exchange of ideas and critical analysis. The administration at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has already decided to adopt the Conduct Rules, leading to protests from the teaching staff.

There will no freedom to critically examine the government and its policies. For instance, despite the Food Security Act being terribly economically unsound, prominent economists at central universities must keep shut about it. Historians may not question the official version of history even if it is riddled with problems and falsehoods. Environmental scientists questioning environmental/forest policy would risk being in violation of the Rules, and no professor can raise her voice against a government overlooking growing vigilantism—of the gau rakshak kind or any other.. In the haste to get the Conduct Rules implemented, the UGC forgets two key issues. First, the civil services and academia at the universities vary greatly in essence, function and their respective larger role in the nation. While the civil service’s cooperation—if loyalty is too loaded a term—is crucial to the implementation of the government’s executive decisions, university professors’ cooperation is not. Second, the various central universities are guided by their respective Acts of Parliament and their own statutes and ordinances. The Acts are diverse precisely because they are meant to preserve the institutional and functional autonomy of these universities, and while the UGC plays a regulatory role, it is also tasked with protecting and furthering the autonomy of central universities.

Apart from betraying the vision of autonomy for higher educational institutions of repute, the UGC circular could also be bad in law. The Allahabad High Court, in 2015, ruled that university professors “are neither members of a service nor do they hold a civil post under the Union nor they are in the service of local or other authority”. Forcing academics into a silence that is necessary in the case of mandarins will only set the country back.