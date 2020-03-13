Don’t blame slowdown on bank credit

In FY09, the share of PSBs in incremental credit was at 86.4%, while that of private sector banks (PBs) was only 9.8%.

By Soumya Kanti Ghosh and Samir K Jha

There is now a widespread trend of blaming the decline in bank credit, particularly the public sector banks’ (PSBs’), for the current growth downturn, apart from the virulent argument of repo rates being still too high! We have three clear problems, supported by data in the public domain, with such a bland argument (but not because we belong to PSBs). In the process, we also disentangle some of the myths associated with PSBs, but only as a logical corollary!

First, a brief throwback into past.

In FY09, the share of PSBs in incremental credit was at 86.4%, while that of private sector banks (PBs) was only 9.8%. In the post-crisis period (FY09-FY14), the share of PSBs declined marginally to 79%, whereas for PBs, it jumped to 20%. Post FY14-FY20, the share of PSBs is at 30%, whereas that of PBs is at 55%. Here, again, the most interesting aspect is that the incremental lending by PSBs had sharply declined to 23% in FY17, revived in FY18 to 33%, but declined again post FY18, with the advent of the NBFC crisis. The initial decline in credit growth of PSBs was because of the initiation of AQR in 2015, with no accompanying resolution and recapitalisation of PSBs.

There is an interesting anecdote to this credit expansion story. The Economic Survey for FY15 highlights this issue very well, and is worth quoting in full: “The paradox of recent banking history is that the share of the private sector in overall banking aggregates barely increased at a time when the country witnessed its most rapid growth. It was an anomalous case of private sector growth without private sector bank financing. Even allowing for the irrational exuberance of the Public Sector Banks (PSBs) that financed this growth phase, the reticence of the private sector was striking”. It is an altogether different matter that four years later, the latest Economic Survey shifted its own position and has now termed the 2004-11 credit expansion “of suspect quality”!

As a logical corollary, how will we define the current growth downturn then? Is it again an anomalous case of growth without PB financing? We believe it is neither, with credit supply in India largely endogenous, and a function of credit demand virtually stagnant for the last few months. There are several reasons for that. One, the credit data is disbursements (net of repayments), which continues to be buoyant, reflecting the extent of deleveraging by corporates. For example, for FY19, the reduction in debt for top 10 corporates was around Rs 2.2 lakh crores, a large part of which could have been used to repay the banks. If we adjust for such deleveraging, the credit numbers could portray a different story.

Additionally, the Large Corporate Framework effective from April 1, 2019, limiting a bank’s aggregate exposure to a group of connected counterparties at 25% of tier 1 capital, may also be a constraining factor in bank lending to such entities. This might be the reason why such entities are tapping the ECB route, which has seen a significant jump in H1FY20, and continues to be buoyant.

Second, how do we justify that there is no credit appetite in the system? Our analysis of credit data for December 2019 of top-6 banks, comprising top-3 PSBs and top-3 PBs, which account for 52% of total bank credit (as on March 2019) over the last one year, reveals interesting results. First, both PBs and PSBs are exhibiting robust growth in the retail segment—15.7%, and 12.8%, respectively. This indicates that portfolio switch of retail loans is working both ways (PBs to PSBs, and PSBs to PBs) as well as for the new retail credit. However, in case of top 8 PSBs, corporate credit has exhibited a decline of `81,535 crore during December 2019 over December 2018, while during the same period, the top 3 private banks’ corporate pie grew by `1.04 lakh crore. This clearly explains portfolio switch in corporate credit portfolio from PSBs to PBs. This indicates that incremental credit demand is largely in the retail segment. It is ridiculous to think that banks (PSBs in particular) have stopped making efforts to lend to corporates, but not to retail! Fact is, banks are there to lend, but the corporates are not feeling confident. The retail segment is showing steady growth, but it is not in a position to make up for the slump in the industry segment.

Finally, the clamour for rate cuts to push bank credit growth will now reach a crescendo, with inflation at 6.58% in February. We must note that the cumulative reduction of the policy rate by 135 bps since February 2019 should be given adequate time to permeate into the economy and stimulate demand. It is heartening to see MCLR rates now heading even lower than external benchmark rates, indicating much faster transmission, with deposit rates declining in unison for all banks (notwithstanding the dangers of further cut in deposit rates).

Too low rates of EMIs in the retail segment, while spurring demand momentarily, could very well fuel debt-financed consumption. Alternatively, with household leverage in India currently on a steadily increasing path and at 24% of GDP (excluding NBFC and informal leverage), a rate cut might endanger financial stability, though it might happen because of synchronised rate cuts by central banks globally. International experience shows that an era of low interest rates for a decade, while doing very little to boost aggregate demand, increases household debt (in the US, it increased from $12.5 trillion in Q1FY08 to $13.9 trillion in Q22019)!

Ghosh is Group Chief Economic Advisor & Jha is Assistant General Manager, SBI. Views are personal