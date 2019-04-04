Donald trump’s ‘free speech at universities’ isn’t all that it seems

By: | Published: April 4, 2019 2:16 AM

Donald Trump’s “free speech at universities” push isn’t all that it seems.

The “free speech” condition could just become a club to batter universities into giving up research independence, and create more Coxes.

Trump is infamously anti-intellectual—“The experts are terrible (c.2016)”. So, there is good reason to fear ulterior motives to Trump’s push for “free speech” in American universities. Trump could just use it to arm-twist campuses into fostering his brand of divisive, anti-intellectual politics and generating “research-based” opinion to support his political stands.

What is happening at the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) should offer a clue. The deadly effect of vehicular and industrial pollution on human health has been a matter of scientific consensus for over three decades. But, the Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee (Casac), which advises EPA on air-quality standards, and more particularly its chair, Tony Cox, has called this “unverifiable opinions”—despite the mammoth body of research—as the EPA rushes to revise the national air quality standards.

Trump-pick Scott Pruitt, as the EPA administrator, shifted the deadline for the revision from 2022 to 2020, severely straining the normal review process—a scientific advisory committee parallel to Casac has also been dismantled. Now, Casac wants EPA scientists to assess “all relevant studies”, including some by Cox, a statistician and a sceptic of the scientific evidence on pollutants’ effect on health. Some of Cox’s studies were funded by industry groups who stand to be impacted by stricter environmental standards. The “free speech” condition could just become a club to batter universities into giving up research independence, and create more Coxes.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Donald trump’s ‘free speech at universities’ isn’t all that it seems
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition