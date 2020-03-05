Killing two birds with one stone: Abolishing DDT will also contain the asset price bubble

With dematerialisation of equities and improvements in technology, particularly in the payment/settlement space, continuation of DDT has become redundant.

By Barendra Kumar Bhoi

Dividend distribution tax (DDT) was first introduced in India in 1997. At that time, collecting income tax from a large number of shareholders receiving dividends was considered difficult. With dematerialisation of equities and improvements in technology, particularly in the payment/settlement space, continuation of DDT has become redundant. Moreover, the DDT has added such complexities to the tax system that the Task Force on Direct Tax Code has recently recommended its abolition to promote investment.

Abolition of DDT, as proposed by the finance minister in the Union Budget for FY21, is the right move for several reasons. With effect from April 1, 2020, dividend will be taxed as income in the hands of receivers. The loss of revenue on this account is estimated at `25,000 crore. Will it be more than offset by collection of income tax from investors receiving dividend?

In India, minimum public shareholding of listed companies is mandated at 25%. Many listed public sector undertakings (PSUs) have not yet achieved this so far. As promoters’ shareholdings are high in India, the bulk of the dividend goes to them. Most of the promoters of listed companies in India are income tax payers. As they fall in the high income tax brackets, dividend in their hands may attract as high as 42.73% income tax as against 20.65% DDT. Currently, DDT is also applicable to mutual funds at 11.65%, on equity, and 29.21% on debt products. Receivers of the dividend income, either from equities or from MFs, cannot escape the tax net as there is 10% TDS for residents, and 20% for non-residents. Hence, the government is likely to garner more income tax revenue than revenue foregone due to abolition of DDT.

Listed companies with high promoters’ holdings may find it less attractive to declare large dividends. What will they do with the surplus income? There is an opportunity for such companies to revive their capital expenditure through retained earnings. This may turn around the capex cycle of the private sector and revive industrial growth, which may fetch more GST to the government going forward.

Alternatively, profit-making companies may issue bonus shares to existing shareholders in lieu of distribution of dividends. Will it attract income tax in the hands of the receivers? According to tax experts, individuals receiving bonus shares in lieu of dividend can escape paying income tax at the time of allotment, but they may have to pay capital gains tax later, while selling them. Large issuance of bonus shares will change the psychology of the market. Many short-term investors may like to hold their stakes in anticipation of bonus shares going forward.

Given the deep pockets of the FIIs and domestic intuitional investors, including MFs, there is too much money chasing too few floating stocks in India. Hence, India’s stock market is at an historic high, even when growth has slowed down to 5% in FY20. A fallout of the abolition of DDT may be some increase in floating stocks due to distribution of bonus shares in lieu of dividend. Thus, abolition of DDT will kill two birds with one stone—increase government revenue by nudging the recipients of dividend to pay income tax, and contain the asset price bubble to some extent by increasing floating stocks.

The FM, in her FY20 budget speech, had announced that there will be an increase in the minimum public shareholdings of listed companies to 35%. This has not yet been implemented as SEBI was reluctant due to the decline in equity prices after the presentation of the FY20 budget. This year’s budget is silent on this. The proposal has also not been officially withdrawn. Promoters may not be reluctant to hive off some of their holdings as the stock market is at its peak. They will not only get a fair value of their holdings but also save, to some extent, income tax payment on dividend going forward. They may also go in for follow-on public issues to dilute their shareholdings. Hence, this is an opportune time to go ahead with the implementation of this proposal, without the fear of a market crash.

The minimum public shareholding of 25%, introduced in 2010, took almost four years to achieve this. The government must plan the implementation of the 35% minimum public shareholding at the earliest—say, within two years—so that this happens seamlessly, and without disrupting the stock market. It is certain that the stock market will have more floating stocks, and thereby restrict the build-up of stock price bubble sustained by the ultra-accommodative monetary policy being pursued by many central banks globally. Hope that the government will revive the proposal, and prevent the stock prices from frequently scaling new highs when India’s GDP growth is below the trend.

Visiting Fellow, IGIDR

Views are personal