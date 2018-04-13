​​ ​
  3. Distance travelled based toll is a good idea, but the infrastructure has to be fail-safe for it to be truly effective

Distance travelled based toll is a good idea, but the infrastructure has to be fail-safe for it to be truly effective

The initiative, as per a Business Standard report, rests on what is called geo-fencing, or tracking through global positioning system or radio frequency identification (RFID).

By: | Published: April 13, 2018 4:14 AM
The ministry of road transport and highways’ (MoRTH’s) initiative to let toll-road users pay only for the distance travelled should seem like a good idea. (PTI)

The ministry of road transport and highways’ (MoRTH’s) initiative to let toll-road users pay only for the distance travelled should seem like a good idea. But MoRTH needs to ensure that the technological infrastructure that will go into this is fail-safe. The initiative, as per a Business Standard report, rests on what is called geo-fencing, or tracking through global positioning system or radio frequency identification (RFID). The National Highways Authority of India will be setting up toll plazas at every entry/exit points on a toll road to ensure that vehicles are charged when a response is triggered by a mobile device on a vehicle entering or leaving the road. The initiative follows the government’s move to have RFID-based FASTags—at present, FASTags are operational on one lane on each side of 414 toll roads—that will allow for seamless movement on highways and automatic payment of toll .

The problem is while FASTags were made mandatory for new four-wheelers from December 1, 2017, and for all new vehicles from March 1, 2018, a great many number of older vehicles are yet to get these. At the moment, just 7.5 lakh vehicles have FASTags and a further 25 lakh are set to get these in the coming months, against many as 21 crore registered motor vehicles in the country. Moving to an automated, distance-travelled-based toll system is not going to prove easy. This is not to say that the government must not move in this direction. But it will remain a rather complicated system until all vehicles are RFID-GPS enabled. There will be regular lanes as well—as there are now—till the time all vehicles are RFID-GPS ready, but in a distance-travelled toll collection scenario, that will remain fraught with challenges, something that the government must give serious thought.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top