Disney moving to get a wider trademark on the Swahili phrase is being seen as cultural appropriation

By: | Published: December 25, 2018 3:31 AM

Disney, which is re-releasing The Lion King (a photorealistic remake) next year, however, seems to have bitten too much off in its attempt to cash in on the popularity of the original movie and the hype surrounding the upcoming re-release.

disney. disney newsDisney has technically “owned” the phrase since 1994, and the trade-mark, so far, applies only in the US and on usage in certain merchandise.

What did Disney really expect? That it would move to trade-mark the popular Swahili phrase hakuna matata that loosely translates to’no worries’ globally and no one would bat an eyelid? To be fair, the only reason why hakuna matata is part of banter in the UK, the US, India, West Asia, what-have-you, is because it was part of the dialogue, and a song, in The Lion King—the 1994 Disney animation feature that went on to be a, pardon the pun, roaring success.

Disney, which is re-releasing The Lion King (a photorealistic remake) next year, however, seems to have bitten too much off in its attempt to cash in on the popularity of the original movie and the hype surrounding the upcoming re-release. Hakuna matata is a commonly used phrase in eastern and southern Africa, and activists from across African nations have termed Disney’s move’cultural appropriation’.

* Companies trade-mark phrases all the time. After all, hasn’t Nike, for instance, trade-marked’Just do it’? There is a difference, however.

Hakuna matata was a common phrase in Africa much before The Lion King happened, and is more a cultural motif than just a widely-used phrase. Indeed, activists have called Disney’s move “an insult not only to the spirit of the Swahili people but also Africa as a whole” while a columnist in a widely-read newspaper in the continent writes about how “heritage that ought to belong to a certain group of people is instead pilfered using legal methods”.

Disney has technically “owned” the phrase since 1994, and the trade-mark, so far, applies only in the US and on usage in certain merchandise. But, the attempt for a wider trade-mark protection highlights the exploitation of African culture by Western corporations. Disney should just keep its paws off hakuna matata.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Disney moving to get a wider trademark on the Swahili phrase is being seen as cultural appropriation
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition