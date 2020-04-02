Diseased View: Now withdrawn Malaysian govt lockdown advisory to women: wear make-up and don’t nag husbands

Social media users—unsurprisingly, overwhelmingly women, given most men are blind to a social order that favours them—made the government’s shame go viral. (Representative image)

The Malaysian government’s advice for women in the face of its Covid-19 movement restrictions that came into effect on March 18 shines the light on an age-old social pandemic, that of entrenched patriarchy and misogyny. The Malaysian government—ironically, its women and community development ministry—issued an illustrated advisory that called on women to wear make-up and not nag their husbands. It even asked them “not to be sarcastic” when asking their husbands to help with chores! Though the government has withdrawn the advisory and apologised for the obnoxious contents of the advisory, the damage is done. Social media users—unsurprisingly, overwhelmingly women, given most men are blind to a social order that favours them—made the government’s shame go viral.

Interestingly, when Malaysia announced the movement restrictions, it allowed “the head of the family” to step out for essentials. Predictably, men, donning the mantle of the head of the family in their minds, were thronging malls to purchase groceries. The irony is that social media in the country was flooded with images of men standing confused in the aisles, some with phones at their ears, presumably “being nagged” by their wives about household essentials. Working for home, as a Malaysian national joked on social media, needed charged phones more urgently than working from home. Indeed, retail giant Tesco, as per an NPR report, saw opportunity in the men’s confusion and advertised about “having husbands’ backs” when it came to something as daunting as grocery-shopping. But, this is hardly a Malaysian problem—nearly every country is generating memes about hapless husbands being trapped with monstrous wives—and not even the most serious one. A top criminologist at Germany’s prestigious Max Planck Institut recently talked about a how an exacerbation of domestic violence could be collateral damage from lockdowns.