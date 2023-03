Even with a low density of secure internet servers, India still enjoys relatively high e-security among the G20 nations—at 0.81, per the Digital Quality of Life Index (e-security indicator), the country has a similar showing as Australia (0.81) and is comparable with South Korea (0.82).

Indeed, all of its peers in the Brics grouping score lower.

At the same time, India has the lowest proportion of internet users in the G20.