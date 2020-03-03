Digital safety: More women online means larger realisation of India’s digital potential

To this effect, it has partnered with Facebook and Cyber Peace Foundation to run a Digital Literacy Programme. (Representative image)

By Rekha Sharma

Bringing 600 million more women online could boost global GDP by as $18 billion, says the International Telecommunication Union, a specialised agency of UN, in a recent research. However, if women are to drive growth using the internet, it also needs to be safer for them. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, nearly 3.78 lakh cases of crime against women were reported in 2018 alone. Add to this, online rape threats, harassment, cyber stalking, blackmail, that are rampant in the virtual world, and are no less real—and the number could be lot larger. With women using traditional and innovative media to grab growth opportunities, creating a safer offline and online space is the need of the hour.

It is important to understand online violence as an overt expression of the gender discrimination and inequality that exists offline. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has been working to strengthen the capacity of women to use technology-based tools to defend themselves. To this effect, it has partnered with Facebook and Cyber Peace Foundation to run a Digital Literacy Programme. It aims to make young girls and women aware of their digital rights, enable them to become safe and informed users, follow healthy online practices, recognise and manage online risks. In its first phase, 60,484 students were sensitised in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tamil Nadu. The second phase is launching in Lucknow under the “We Think Digital” Campaign, to train around 1 Lakh women and girls across Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar.

Recently, a pilot project on Gender Sensitization and Legal Awareness Programme was also initiated in collaboration with Kendriya Vidyalaya (Delhi Region). It aimed to inspire class 11th and 12th students to work together towards achieving gender equality and justice. Apart from this, programmes such as “Each One Teach One” to spread legal awareness among rural, urban, college/university students that are being conducted are the need of the hour. As more women are using the internet in smaller cities and rural villages, there is an impending need to educate and equip them with basic digital literacy and digital citizenship skills.

Another important angle is critical to explore—the law and agencies. The NCW receives numerous cybercrime complaints by women. They are reportedly trolled, harassed, bullied and receive threats of extortion against compromised privacy. Compounding the problem, they are unaware of how to stop the abuse, what charges to report, who to report to, and what help they can get. Yet, this is often overlooked, by both the victims and law enforcement agencies. These agencies are not equipped, technically or mentally, to deal with these crimes. To tackle this, the commission has been conducting capacity building and gender sensitisation programmes for law enforcement agencies mainly police, across the country. In these sessions, law experts focus on cyber laws against crime against women and the role of police and law enforcement agencies. Agencies are sensitised on gender issues and empowered to perform their duties effectively.

The nation cannot claim progress until our women feel safe, and continually contribute to nation building. The dream cannot be realised alone. The Government, stakeholders, institutions and citizens must work together to create a safer environment. And while days like Safer Internet Day are a good reminder to bring these promises to the fore, it is equally important to live up to them every day. As the International Women’s Day approaches, this should be give its due consideration.

The author is Chairperson, National Commission for Women