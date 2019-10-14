Digital platforms need to be robust for compelling people to give up cash

Digital platforms need to be robust, scalable and self-reconciling, for people to be compelled to give up cash. Moreover, grievances need to be handled promptly

By AP Hota

Cash is still the king. Despite availability of digital channels in various forms—debit card, credit card, mobile wallet, QR code, AePS, Aadhaar Pay, NEFT, IMPS, UPI and internet banking, and 700 million active mobile connection, cash commands a dominant presence in day-to-day transactions. Demonetisation and involvement of PM Modi, in promotion of digital payments, certainly contributed to a change of mindset, but, people are extremely comfortable with cash. Even those holding multiple cards, carry cash with the apprehension that card-swipe may fail or the service provider may still not be digital payments ready.

With a series of policy announcements during the past six months, one wonders why RBI has become suddenly proactive (to the extent of being obsessive) on digital payments. Paragraphs are devoted to policies on payment system in the monetary policy statement. As this relentless push for digital payments goes on, it would be helpful if there is a general appreciation of the cost of cash, which has been increasing year-on-year.

Cost of Cash

The primary cost of cash is printing and circulation. Before these notes come into circulation to meet transactional needs, a lot of logistical work is undertaken in the background. RBI being the sole note issuing authority in the country, as per statute, has to bear the cost till it is made available to commercial banks, and becomes “money in circulation”.

Notes are printed at two note-printing presses of RBI—Mysore and Salboni. These are supplemented by two printing presses at Nasik and Dewas, owned by the government. After printing, the boxes of notes are transported throughout the country via a network of currency chests managed by commercial banks. For disturbed areas and hilly terrain, note boxes are often airlifted. There are about 3,800 such currency chests, where notes are stored.

The notes are a property of RBI and banks act as custodians. When banks withdraw cash to meet the needs of their customers, they gets debited in the books of RBI for the value of currency notes withdrawn. The notes are supplied free of charge to the banks. In the reverse flow, banks get the credit from RBI when they deposit the soiled and mutilated notes to the chest. This helps ensure circulation of clean notes.

The soiled notes, withdrawn from circulation, are transported back to RBI. They are shredded under the supervision of RBI officials.

This life cycle of currency note has three cost components—first, the cost of printing and continuous research to make the notes counterfeiting-proof. Second, the cost of transportation to chests and withdrawal of soiled notes for destruction. This cost, along with the cost of maintaining the currency chest is almost two-times the cost of printing. The third component—often forgotten—is the cost of personnel responsible for handling transactions at cash counters in utility companies, railway stations, and department stores.

As per RBI report, the cost of printing during 2018-19 was as high as `4,811 crore. As per a rough estimate, total cost for all three components would be in the range of `70,000-80,000 crore a year. This does not include the cost of destruction of notes due to natural calamities, and insuring them in transit. The cost of dealing with cases of theft, snatching and robbery is yet another cost component. Running a network of 2,35,000 ATMs also adds to these costs.

Ills of Cash

Cash makes creation of black money easier and leads to corrupt practices. During elections, the politicians get their funding mostly in cash. It is not uncommon for a part of a part of the property deal to be paid in cash, to evade higher taxes. The characteristics of anonymity and non-traceability make it convenient for financial transactions, but injures the economy creating a leakage from tax revenues.

As we move towards becoming a $5 trillion economy—currently we are at $2.8 trillion—the per capita income is likely to double from $2,000 to $4,000 giving a fillip to higher spending capacity. The ever-increasing need for cash will exert pressure on RBI’s capacity, and force RBI to incur additional cost in printing and distribution.

For costs to be kept at manageable level, the only way seems to be to wage a war against cash. This can be done by creating conditions whereby people would willingly migrate to digital payments. For India, to claim the position of a less-cash society, like Sweden, Norway, Singapore or even UK, China or South Korea, the percentage of digital transactions to all retail payments have to grow five times from the present level of 15% to 70-75%.

(The writer is Former MD &CEO, NPCI. Views are personal)