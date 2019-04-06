Digital economy could create up to 65 million jobs by 2025

By: | Published: April 6, 2019 2:07 AM

By 2025, core digital sectors such as IT and business process management, digital communication services, and electronics manufacturing could double their GDP level to $355 billion to $435 billion.

Digital economy, digital leap, india, digital india, news

India is one of the largest and fastest-growing markets for digital consumers, with 560 million internet subscribers in 2018, second only to China. A study by McKinsey Global Institute says that digital applications could proliferate across most sectors of economy. By 2025, core digital sectors such as IT and business process management, digital communication services, and electronics manufacturing could double their GDP level to $355 billion to $435 billion.

Newly digitising sectors including agriculture, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, logistics, and retail, as well as government services and labour markets, could each create $10 billion to $150 billion of incremental economic value in 2025 as digital applications in these sectors help raise output, save costs and time and reduce fraud.

The productivity unlocked by the digital economy could create up to 60-65 million jobs across almost all sectors by 2025. However, automation can eliminate the equivalent of 40-45 million current jobs, necessitating large scale retraining and redeployment.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Digital economy could create up to 65 million jobs by 2025
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition