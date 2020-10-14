Digital Dividend: Kerala becomes first state to have 100% digitally-equipped public sector schools

The Kerala government’s investment in modernising public sector schools comes at a time when such investment isn’t prioritised by most governments. (Representative image)

All public sector schools in Kerala are now digitally enabled. With the pandemic having underscored the importance of incorporating digital technologies in education delivery, the state’s achievement is praiseworthy. Government schools in Kerala are now equipped with hi-tech classrooms. The public education rejuvenation programme was one of the flagship schemes of the present dispensation. Around 45,000 high-tech classrooms were made available for class 8 to 12 in 4,752 government- and government-aided high schools and higher secondary schools. Also, 11,275 primary schools have been equipped with modern digital laboratories.

The Kerala government’s investment in modernising public sector schools comes at a time when such investment isn’t prioritised by most governments. With financial assistance from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, apart from MP/MLA funds, and even contributions from local bodies, Kerala should offer a cue for other states to follow. Such investment ensures that digital access doesn’t become a barrier to education—had students been trained in accessing education digitally before the pandemic, a major hurdle for rolling out online education could have been dealt with. Going forward, children from backward classes can get conversant with digital tools; the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education, a state government establishment to promote digital technology in education, provided free software for 2 lakh laptops given to the schools. Such digital impetus builds on the already high digital penetration in the state. The wide digital gap in the other states, with the exception of Himachal Pradesh, shows how much work needs to be done if rural India is to be truly and fundamentally digitally empowered.