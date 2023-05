Against a backdrop of stiff competition and telecom companies’ focus on market-share gains, mobile network portability remains high, at 11.7 million in March.

While active subscriber additions were driven by Bharti Airtel and Jio, high mobile network portability suggests that users of Vodafone-Idea are porting out to experience 5G on Bharti Airtel or Jio.

In March, active subscriber base rose by 6.7 million, the highest in 20 months.