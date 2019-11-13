Developed nations have pledged just $9.8 billion to Green Climate Fund this year

The pledges by 13 countries, including the UK, Germany and France, to double their contribution from last time seems to be the only, feeble silver lining.

The apathy of developed nations will be one of the key reasons why the climate crisis will likely be worse than it could have possibly been. Nearly every credible scientific and economic modelling tells us that time is running out to mount meaningful mitigation efforts, yet developed nations, in 2019, have pledged all of $9.8 billion to the Green Climate Fund (GCF) that is meant to help low-income countries reduce their carbon emissions and undertake adaptation efforts. Last week, in Paris, 27 countries pledged to give $500 million more than they had given in 2014. This comes against the backdrop of the largest historical polluter, with one of the worst per capita emissions footprint today, the US, having dropped out of the Paris Agreement altogether and, thus, also being free of having to contribute to the GCF. Australia, another top emitter, has also refused to contribute. The pledges by 13 countries, including the UK, Germany and France, to double their contribution from last time seems to be the only, feeble silver lining.

The GCF has so far allocated only $5.2 billion to climate change mitigation efforts around the world. The US, under the Obama regime, had committed more than any other nation to the fund, but with climate-change-denier Donald Trump in charge, it not only withdrew the $2 billion of the $3 billion that it had committed in 2014, but also has refused to give any more money. The so-called climate-progressive regimes elsewhere, say, Canada that is a top polluter, have also been parsimonious in pledging contributions. A key element of the Paris Agreement’s arsenal is climate financing, and the deal is centred on the commitment by developed countries to mobilise $100 billion per year by 2020, and the GCF is one of the primary tools to meet that goal. The pledges, this year, make it loud and clear how seriously the developed countries are taking the Agreement.