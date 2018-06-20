Desperately seeking data protection (Reuters)

Data has been recognised as the new oil for many years now, and, in 2006, British mathematician Clive Humby formally stated so. However, India did not realise the importance of huge amount of data created by Indian citizens every day, providing the basis for a business worth billions of dollars, and thus provided only piecemeal laws to protect it. Information Technology Act, 2000, along with Information Technology (Reasonable Security Practices and Procedure and Sensitive Personal Data or Information) Rules, 2011, are the primary legislations to protect the data created by Indian citizens. However, soon after, in early 2012, the government realised that the existing statute and rules were insufficient to attain the objective of protecting the data of Indian citizens and, accordingly, the Indian government felt the need to have comprehensive data privacy law.

Towards this end, a committee under (retired) Justice AP Shah was constituted in early 2012 to explore necessary components of new data privacy laws. The Shah committee submitted a report on October 16, 2012, for creation of data privacy laws. However, the report submitted by the Shah committee only inspired academic discussion amongst a few stakeholders; it could not reach its proposed final destination of a data protection statue in India. It is difficult to identify the reasons for failure of Shah committee recommendations getting implemented and converted in a statute. But, in hindsight, it can be assumed that the information of, or data created by, the Indian citizens was not accorded the importance and criticality that it deserved. However, it must be mentioned that the report submitted by Shah committee was well thought-out and thoroughly analysed, and could have laid down a strong foundation for data privacy law in India, which could have been improved and strengthened now.

After losing the opportunity to have a comprehensive data privacy law in India, personal information got its due recognition as an invaluable asset on August 23, 2017, in a historical judgement passed by apex court in the Justice KS Puttaswamy (retd.) and Anr. versus Union of India and Ors. (privacy judgment). In this case, a specially constituted five-judge bench unanimously decided that rights relating to privacy will be recognised as a fundamental right under the Indian Constitution. It was clarified that right to privacy has not been stated in so many words as fundamental right under Indian Constitution, but it was intrinsic to the enjoyment of many fundamental rights already stated in the Constitution, e.g., right to life and liberty (Article 21) and others. Most importantly, the privacy judgement recognised the Indian Constitution as a living document, as opposed to a static document, and implied that protection of fundamental rights under the Indian Constitution will always be applicable, irrespective of time or advancement of technology.

The right to privacy was not defined by apex court, but some broad aspects of the said privacy right was detailed by the apex court. Informational privacy was identified as one of key aspects of privacy laws in India. The apex court recognised data protection was very essential to preserve and retain the right to privacy in India, and wanted the Indian government to secure informational privacy and put in place a robust data protection regime. Before the pronouncement of privacy judgment, personal information was indeed considered as an important right of individuals in light of digital advancement in India at a phenomenal pace and, in the context of numerous legal challenges to nation-wide collection of biometric details of Indian citizens under UIDAI, a committee under (retired) Justice BN Srikrishna was constituted to draft a data protection law in India.

But, after the privacy judgment, the importance of personal information was escalated from it being merely an important right to being a fundamental right, a sacrosanct right of citizens under Indian Constitution, which cannot by violated by the government and private parties subject to exceptional circumstances. The legislature was obliged to protect the fundamental right of Indian citizens, and the resolve to have a data protection law in India derived its strength from the privacy judgment. There were other incidents, which could have made the government very concerned, if India did not have data protection laws, e.g., the illegal harnessing of personal details of Facebook users to interfere with electoral process in different countries. There were political reasons as well (of relatively a minor magnitude) to have a strong data protection law so that Indian election process are not compromised in future.

The Justice Srikrishna committee has the advantage of comparing and analysing the strong data protection law enacted recently by the European Union and business-friendly laws in the US. It is expected Indian data protection law will strike a fine balance between protecting personal information of citizens and not obstructing the growth of Indian business. We are eagerly waiting for the data protection Bill to be submitted to Parliament and a chance to analyse it. The final cheer, however, will go to the judiciary for unanimously putting personal data on highest possible pedestal of fundamental rights and paving the way to a comprehensive data protection law in India to protect it.

Amit Kumar

Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co

