The latest splits in opposition parties are further proof of a deeply disturbing trend: the political battle in India is shifting from voting machines to behind-the-scenes poaching of elected legislators. In West Bengal, a rebel faction has removed Mamata Banerjee as Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and elected a new chairperson in what amounts to a hostile takeover, while 20 of the party’s 28 Lok Sabha MPs have announced a merger with an obscure outfit to support the National Democratic Alliance — all within a month of the party losing a state it ruled for 15 years. In Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde’s “Operation Tiger” has pulled six Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MPs into his camp, the second time in four years that the party has been gutted from within. Two months earlier, seven of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) 10 Rajya Sabha MPs merged with the BJP. The pattern is unmistakable.

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Political defections are not new. The phrase “aaya Ram, gaya Ram” was coined in the 1960s, and the Tenth Schedule introduced in 1985 was designed to curb them. Strengthened in 2003 by removing the provision allowing a third of legislators to defect without disqualification, the law retains a merger exception: if two-thirds of a party’s legislators agree, they escape disqualification. That loophole has been stretched beyond recognition. The Tenth Schedule has not been repealed. It has simply been rendered irrelevant by political engineering dressed up as mergers.

No one can fault the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) electoral ambition. Its goal of a two-thirds majority in Parliament — required for constitutional amendments that could pave the way for the contentious delimitation of constituencies and expanded Lok Sabha and state legislatures — is no secret. But the methods being deployed bend laws and corrode public faith. The claim by Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs that constituency funds are contingent on siding with the ruling party, if true, is not politics. It is the purchase of a democratic mandate.

If defection can be engineered through financial inducement or the threat of central agency scrutiny — an accusation the opposition has consistently levelled — the voter who turned out in record numbers has been cheated. Rising voter turnouts mean little if the mandate they produce can be quietly reassigned overnight. The Election Commission and the judiciary, both slow to act as checks on political engineering, bear responsibility for the environment in which this has become routine.

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The deeper danger, however, is structural. Democracy requires not just elections but an opposition capable of holding power to account — in Parliament, in committees, in public debate. What is being dismantled is not merely the TMC or Shiv Sena (UBT) or AAP. It is the idea of organised opposition itself. Younger politicians, with little experience of sustained time out of power, are learning that ideology is negotiable and loyalty is transactional.

Few are willing to do the slow, unglamorous work that opposition demands: building arguments, scrutinising legislation, representing dissent. When defection becomes the rational career choice, that capacity atrophies across the entire political system — and does not return easily. The treasury benches may still be challenged during Question Hour. But a thinned-out, demoralised opposition, one that has watched its ranks depleted not by voters but by backroom deals, cannot perform the function democracy actually requires of it. India may continue to hold elections with impressive turnouts. But a democracy that is electorally vibrant and institutionally hollow is not a healthy one. It is merely a democracy in appearance.