Delhi, the fire trap: Rampant flouting of norms worsened by resource shortage

The problem of fire-traps likely populating the entire city is made worse by the fact that the Delhi Fire Services is woefully under-staffed and under-equipped. (IE photo)

The building in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi where 43 people were killed in a fire on Sunday didn’t have fire safety clearance nor did it have any fire-fighting equipment installed despite being full of combustible materials, the Delhi Fire Services department stated in the aftermath of the tragedy. In the case of the city-hotel blaze in which 17 people were killed in February, the site where the fire broke out didn’t have functional fire-fighting equipment, and the inspector who had recommended fire clearance for the property was from a different jurisdiction. Both cases serve to highlight the poor state of compliance and enforcement of fire safety rules in the city. While the Delhi government, in the aftermath of the February incident, cancelled the fire safety clearances of 30 hotels in the area, nearly 120 eateries continue to operate in Hauz Khas Village, despite objection from the Archaeological Survey of India (most are within 100 metres of a protected monument) and the Delhi High Court labelling these a ‘ticking time bomb’ in terms of fire hazard in 2017. Indeed, last year, the Court had asked the South Delhi Municipal Corporation why it had cleared these eateries while most lacked even basic fire safety exits. Only eight of 57 restrobars in Hauz Khas Village and Khan Market had fire safety NOCs. But, it is not just Delhi’s posh market places that are fire traps; the Delhi government had flagged the lack of compliance at 241 schools in July this year. There are nearly 100 buildings in Lutyens’ Delhi that don’t meet fire safety standards, including the Parliament Annexe building, Vayu Bhawan, Sena Bhawan and the offices of various ministries, as reported by Delhi Fire Service following inspections.

The problem of fire-traps likely populating the entire city is made worse by the fact that the Delhi Fire Services is woefully under-staffed and under-equipped. As per a 2016 report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (the latest such report available), the Delhi Fire Service had a manpower shortage of 42% while it needed at least 12 more fire stations. Calls received by the Delhi Fire Service shot up from 45 per day in 2005-06 to 86 in 2018-19, indicating the growing number of fire-traps in the city. With inadequate fire-fighting infrastructure, this translates into poor response-time, a concern the CAG had flagged in its report. The state government and the municipal corporations need to get their act together if an Anaj Mandi like tragedy is to be avoided.

Against such a backdrop, the Centre announcing the regularisation of unauthorised colonies seems downright reckless—these colonies are some of the worst fire-traps, given how congested they are and how poorly safety standards are followed, not just in design and fire safety equipment but also in construction material used. Ruling parties shouldn’t simply be giving safety the short shrift with competitive populist politics in mind. At the same time, sacking a few top officials—perhaps the zonal fire officer and her deputies—will perhaps help drive home the message for authorities, that ensuring fire safety can’t be taken lightly, political and other pressures notwithstanding.