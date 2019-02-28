Delhi puts money on govt education, other states and Centre should take a cue

Continuing the government’s drive towards digital modes of learning, students who manage to score more than 80% in their CBSE class X board exams will also be given tablets of their own.

The Delhi government’s budget, as has been the case so far with the current dispensation, has a welcome focus on education. For the coming fiscal year, the government earmarked a whopping 26% of its total expenditure estimate for the sector—at Rs 15,601 crore, it is up by nearly 40% from Rs 11,300 crore last year. A major thrust in this education budget is rewarding children who have performed well. Students who have managed to procure more than 80% in their examinations will be given a scholarship of Rs 2,500. Continuing the government’s drive towards digital modes of learning, students who manage to score more than 80% in their CBSE class X board exams will also be given tablets of their own.

The Delhi government had initiated two programmes to boost learning levels, Mission Chunauti and Mission Buniyaad. The aim was to remedy the lack of basic reading and arithmetic skills in students up to the ninth grade by dividing students into two groups and holding their classes separately. The children in one group were given extra attention and monitored to ensure that their abilities improved. This policy of tracking—grouping students according to their perceived ability—permits pedagogy to be geared towards the differential learning levels of students and makes the process of imparting education that much more easier and, thus, effective. Schemes like these have propelled the attainment of students at government schools, leading to them improving their results in last year’s class XII CBSE board exams from an 88.36% pass rate in 2017 to 90.64% in 2018 as also rapidly improving their reading- and math-based abilities as evidenced by the increase in learning outcomes that came about as a result of Mission Buniyaad last year.