Delhi Pollution: Crop burning set to choke national capital again, government should have acted in advance

Come winter, and the air in North India hangs heavy with smoke from crop-burning. Last November, the burning of crop residue over a three-week period alone resulted in 34 million tonnes of paddy straw being burnt. The Times of India has just reported that the national capital is in for more of the same this year. Farmers in Punjab and Haryana interviewed by the paper have said that, despite knowing the effects of crop-burning, they will still go forward with the practice this year too. Farmers believe it necessary as, to them, it seems the cheapest and fastest way of disposing of crop stubble and straw. Given the short period between early-winter harvesting and start of the next sowing period, fast disposal of farm waste is a virtue above all others. Also, given public procurement of agricultural produce is skewed in favour of paddy and wheat, and Haryana and Punjab are the states that contribute a chunk of the total grain volume procured, it would seem the Centre’s policies have doomed Delhi to breathe in smog every winter.

A sustainable long-term solution to alleviate this problem would be to fundamentally overhaul cropping patterns by changing procurement policies—this will be a blessing for both air quality as well as groundwater levels in the northern states. Meanwhile, efforts to sustainably dispose off crop residue needs to be given due importance. Towards this objective, the Punjab government is building straw management infrastructure by providing up to 50% subsidy to farmers on the same. However, farmers and their unions are not convinced by this measure, as they feel that possessing machinery is one thing but to effectively utilise it is a much costlier activity. As per the TOI report, a farmer earns Rs 40,000-Rs 52,000 from an acre of paddy if it is sold at MSP. Although state governments are providing subsidies to farmers for the purchase of straw management machinery, the fuel needed to run these machines leads to an additional expense of Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 per acre for farmers. When the purchase of paddy at MSP is itself not wholly realised, farmers get tightly strung. So, apart from weaning farmers off intensive paddy cultivation, the government also needs to look at less costlier options for straw disposal.