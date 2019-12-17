Delhi govt would be better off supporting existing bus aggregators than starting one of its own

The promised addition to DTC’s fleet hasn’t happened so far makes it imperative for the state government to rope in private bus services

The new Motor Vehicles Act allows bus aggregators, paving the way for the Delhi government to revive its plan to launch a bus-aggregation service. While the government had introduced a plan to start an app-based private bus scheme, which would have allowed it to beef up public transport capacity, in 2016, it was shelved by the then L-G. Now, as per a Times of India report, the Delhi government is looking to revive the proposal, eying the creation of a platform that links AC buses fitted with facilities like Wi-fi, GPS, and CCTV cameras to commuters.

While the intent is good, one fails to understand how the government plans to implement it, as it also plans to fix maximum and minimum fare that bus operators can charge. More importantly, when there are already bus aggregators in the business, it isn’t clear how the government doing the same would improve services. A better idea, thus, would be to encourage aggregators to rope in more private bus operators into their service, and subsidise travel for specific classes of commuters, say, daily-wage workers or students, or on specific routes, say, to universities or college clusters or industrial hubs. The fact that the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has incurred a total working loss of Rs. 1,750 crore—up from Rs. 942 crore in 2013-14—and the promised addition to DTC’s fleet hasn’t happened so far makes it imperative for the state government to rope in private bus services. Running its own aggregation service, though, may not be the optimal solution.