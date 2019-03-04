Delhi does well to give sanitation workers machines, Centre must take a cue

While the Supreme Court has, on several occasions, directed the Centre to take steps towards the monitoring and implementation of the ban on manual scavenging, this hasn’t been effective.

The Delhi government, last week, handed over 200 sewer cleaning machines to skilled manual scavengers. Given the sanitation workers can use them even when their services are hired by private parties, it makes them ‘sanitation entrepreneurs’. Developed by the Delhi Jal Board, the small vehicles have been fitted with machines to carry out hydraulic jetting and grabbing work. These can clean manholes 30 feet deep, while the silt and slurry is collected safely for disposal. Delhi’s initiative is in sharp contrast with the mere tokenism embedded in the prime minister washing the feet of safai karamcharis (sanitation workers) at the Kumbh Mela even as manual scavengers and other sanitation workers have been protesting for safer working conditions.

Manual scavenging remains a blot on India’s governance even though it was outlawed 25 years ago. Since 2017, one manual scavenger has died every five days, as per data from the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis. The larger share of the blame for this must lie with the states because not only have they done little to move to mechanised sanitation work that doesn’t chip at workers’ livelihoods, they routinely under-report the population of manual scavengers. While the legal definition of “manual scavenger” excludes septic tank and sewer-line cleaners, given the nature of the work, it is often the same people who do manual scavenging and septic-tank/sewer line cleaning. The Centre can’t escape its share of the blame, given the largest single employer of manual scavengers is the Railways. While the Supreme Court has, on several occasions, directed the Centre to take steps towards the monitoring and implementation of the ban on manual scavenging, this hasn’t been effective. It is time the Centre and the states followed the Delhi government’s example.