As testing capacity increases, India is recording more infections.

Delhi and Mumbai reporting fewer corona cases might be a reprieve for the country — Mumbai’s positivity rate has dipped to 24% from a high of 40% a month ago, whereas for Delhi positivity rate is just 12%, as compared to 33% a fortnight ago—but new centres for infections are emerging. Bengaluru, for instance, has seen a 10-fold jump in infections since June 10, whereas, in Hyderabad, infections have increased by six times, crossing the double-digit mark. The other city hit bad is Pune, where infections have been galloping. As testing capacity increases, India is recording more infections. On Friday, for instance, India recorded 22,000 daily infections, breaching the 20,000-mark for the first time since the start of the outbreak.

There is no decrease in deaths either. Deaths have moved faster than cases in the last one month. As India enters Unlock 2, infections are only going to rise. Earlier, this paper had highlighted that infections were moving to the suburbs.