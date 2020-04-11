Degrees of resilience

By: |
Published: April 11, 2020 4:30:02 AM

Rating downgrades outnumbered upgrades in the second half of FY20, with the credit ratio falling to 0.77 times in the second half as compared to 1.21 in the first half of the fiscal.

Already, the economy was teetering, and the crisis is expected to make things worse.Already, the economy was teetering, and the crisis is expected to make things worse.

The impact of coronavirus is devastating for the economy, but a Crisil report highlights that some sectors may do better than others to weather the storm. The report shows that telecom, food supply storage and pharmaceutical may have more resilience and less impact on revenue than say automobile, construction and airlines.

But the larger trend indicates a problematic situation for the market. Already, the economy was teetering, and the crisis is expected to make things worse.

Related News

Rating downgrades outnumbered upgrades in the second half of FY20, with the credit ratio falling to 0.77 times in the second half as compared to 1.21 in the first half of the fiscal.

Thankfully, Crisil indicates that 96% of its surveyed industries come in the high resilience and medium resilience category. Restructuring of instrument terms and repayments may provide some reprieve, but it remains to be seen for how long this benefit will be available. Now, all depends on the government.

While states have been extending the lockdown, the outlook will be on how long the crisis lasts. The Centre will have to take some drastic measures to kickstart the economy.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Degrees of resilience
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19 outbreak provides an opportunity for smart cities to deliver again
2Measures for a swift economic recovery
3Think local on Covid-19