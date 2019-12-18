Decoding the Supreme Court’s AGR verdict

The massive penalty imposed by the SC is bound to dent the balance sheets of telecom operators, and likely impact the implementation of 5G in India.

By B K Syngal

Most of the current narrative regarding our debt-ridden telecom industry centres around the terms “stressed or highly leveraged debt ridden industry”, “most taxed”, and “flawed AGR”. While the government could be held accountable on the latter two counts, when it comes to debt, industry is as much to blame. It has been extravagant and audacious, but several of its business calls have proven to be unsound and unsustainable. Else, how would one explain TATA Tele going under with $ 3 billion of NTT DoCoMo money, or RComm filing for bankruptcy after getting administered GSM spectrum?

Admittedly, there are several reasons for the present financial morass that telcos find themselves in. But, the issue being debated most heatedly is the Supreme Court verdict on the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR), whereby, on October 19, the SC imposed a Rs. 1.3-lakh-crore (92,000 crore in licence fee, and 41,000 crore as spectrum usage charges) liability on telecom operators by upholding the government definition of what constitutes AGR. Interestingly, only 25% of this amount is the actual licence fee as computed under the government definition of AGR—the rest is interest, penalty, and interest on penalty. Telecom operators have been given a three-month window to pay this amount to the government; this daunting prospect has united even the bitterest of rivals in their appeal for waiver of penalty, and interest on penalty.

Did this set a new precedent? No, because over the years, the SC has, on various instances, established that penalty and interest on penalty is “penal” in nature. Take the case of Punjab & Sind Bank vs Allied Beverages Company, wherein it held that ‘penal interest’ had to be distinguished from ‘interest’. The former is an extraordinary liability incurred by a debtor on account of wilfully defaulting on a payment, and is founded on the doctrine of penal action.

This begs the question of the need to penalise the telecom operators with interest and penalty on interest when the very definition of AGR, on which TRAI has backed telcos, has been in question since 2003. Further, TDSAT, too, gave a judgment in favour of telecom operators in 2007. This establishes that telecom operators are not wrongdoers, and therefore, it is only fair to say that they have been unfairly penalised by the present SC judgment. The telecom operators have been in litigation since 2003—in the interim, demands made by the department of telecommunication were stayed by the SC and TDSAT. Therefore, calculating the penalty from 2003, as the SC’s recent verdict does, too, is unjust to the operators. Moreover, other SC judgments have held that any penalty must be imposed judiciously—ordinarily, in cases where the party deliberately acts in defiance of law, or in disregard of its obligation. Further, usually, in the case of a bona fide dispute between the parties on a question of law/regulation, the penal interest arising out of such law is waived off.

The very definition of AGR needs a relook. Under the definition, items such as dividend, interest on dividend, capital gains, foreign exchange gains, handset sales, property rentals, and even proceeds from sale of fixed assets are included. Way back in 1999, when the New Telecom Policy was released, TRAI recommended that only activities that fall under the ambit of the licence be included in AGR, but the government did not heed this. Therefore, the government’s claim relies entirely on telecom operators’ unconditional acceptance of the expansive AGR definition, without establishing why the activities in addition to telecommunication activities should be a part of AGR.

This verdict will have far-reaching implications for telcos as well as for industry. In the 1990s, the inordinately high licence fees were largely responsible for the minuscule market, and the massive losses faced by operators. The New Telecom Policy 1999 shifted telecom to a revenue-sharing model, allowing telecom operators to invest the money saved from extortionate licence fees in building massive network. So, when the government makes unreasonable demands under AGR, it significantly reduces the investable surplus available with telecom service providers, and sets a vicious cycle in motion. The massive penalty imposed by the SC is bound to dent the balance sheets of these telecom operators, and likely impact the implementation of 5G in India.

All these arguments strengthen the case for an urgent need to look at the definition of AGR. It defies any logic to, as an example, include of revenue from treasury functions in the calculation of AGR. Where would shareholder/investor money be parked, then? On top of it, interest accrued is being penalised at Libor plus, say, 2%! Should the government continue with its crusade, we would be left with, possibly, a single player. BSNL-MTNL are already on ventilator support; Voda-Idea is struggling, Airtel will soon follow. We will, in the process, move away from a government monopoly to a private-sector monopoly.

(The author is Former Chairman and MD, VSNL. Views are personal)