DDT abolition major relief for corporates, non-resident shareholders

By Subhashree R

Abolition of Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) is hailed as a big relief for corporates and non-resident shareholders. It will usher in an era where there will no longer be disputes regarding disallowance of expenses in terms of Section 14A of Income Tax Act read with Rule 8D of Income Tax Rules-an issue which has been litigated till the Supreme Court.

Section 14A provides that any expense concerning income not forming part of total income would not be allowed as deduction. Since dividend income is presently not taxable in the hands of shareholder and does not form part of total income, the assessing officer would seek to disallow interest and other expenses about such dividend income like salary of employees engaged in making investments, fee paid to investment advisors, etc.

The dividend is charged to income tax under the head “Income from other sources” under Section 56. Section 57 allows certain deductions while computing income from other sources. As the provisions stand today, all expenses incurred wholly and exclusively to earn income taxable under Section 56 are allowed as deduction. Thus, one would have thought that once dividend becomes taxable in the hands of the shareholder, all related expenses would be available as a deduction.

However, Finance Bill, 2020 proposes a proviso to Section 57, which states that no deduction shall be allowed against dividend income other than interest expenses and, the deduction on account of interest will be restricted to 20% of the dividend income.

The cap of 20% is based on the amount of income earned and offered to tax in the previous year. Hence, in case, no dividend income is earned in a year even though the assessee incurs interest expenditure or fee on investment managers, she cannot claim any deduction. In CIT, West Bengal v. Rajendra Prasad Moody, [1978] 115 ITR519 (SC), the Supreme Court held that it is not necessary that any income should, in fact, have been earned as a result of the expenditure. It appears that the proposed amendment seeks to overrule the ratio of this judgment legislatively.

Besides restricting the quantum of deduction in respect of interest, the amendments change the regime of taxation from being net to almost gross. The restrictions on claiming deduction seem bereft of any rationale. The intention cannot be to discourage investors from borrowing heavily to invest in shares or paint all dividend earned as a windfall, nor can there be a fear of an excessive claim of expenses. Presently, expenses are allowed to be deducted as per Section 57(iii), and it is nobody’s case that it has resulted in a massive leakage of revenue.

Income may be interpreted in a wide manner to include receipts, windfalls and gifts. The mechanism provided to tax incomes would allow for a deduction of expenses when what is taxed, in essence, is the profit or gain rather than the gross receipt. Certain incomes like royalty, fee for technical service, etc, are subject to taxation on a gross basis. However, in such cases, the tax is levied usually at rates much lower than normal, and assessees can also choose to pay the tax on net income basis subject to a justification for expenses. In case of income from house property, the rationale behind the cap on deduction towards interest paid on borrowed capital is that the annual lettable value of a self-occupied property is deemed as nil.

Where the assessee claims that dividend is business income, it may be possible to claim all expenses regarding it. However, the debate of whether dividend can ever constitute business income is already before the courts. While several tests like, the period of holding, frequency of trading, expectation to earn through appreciation in price have been propounded, the determination as to whether the investor is in the business of making investments is fact-specific and dispute-ridden.

The abolition of DDT and reintroduction of tax on dividends in the hands of the shareholder has brought long-awaited relief to non-resident investors. However, this change is likely to increase the pain of resident shareholders, especially those falling in higher tax brackets.

The writer is advocate, Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan. Views are personal