Data-stack for start-ups a good idea, but govt must ensure no privacy breaches

In its FY20 Budget, the government had announced the AI for All initiative, aiming to democratise artificial intelligence via partnerships with tech giants—whatever products/innovations resulted from these partnerships were to be shared with budding start-ups so that the latter could also take advantage of the fourth industrial revolution. While it is not clear how the government wishes to achieve this, it does have a plan for democratisation of data. Last week, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that the government will be creating a data-stack, and making it freely available to start-ups. These will provide access to non-personal data for start-ups to build on. The government has announced that it is willing to pay for acquisition of such data—sourcing such data from big tech players will cost serious money—apart from sharing similar data that it collects.

If the government can achieve this, it shall bring a revolution with regard to delivery of public services. For instance, a start-up in traffic management systems can use data from the government on traffic and create apps to better serve people on the road. Banks and insurance companies will be able to leverage this information to determine agriculture output and crop failure. Such use-cases are expected to multiply as the database widens. The government’s track record in building stacks and allowing the private sector to build on them has been phenomenal. If the current development is going to be anything like UPI, where government allowed private banks to build on Aadhaar and mobile details, it is certainly going to spell success. But, it must ensure that it does not over-regulate the use-cases, and can assure people that there will be no cases of privacy breach.