Data Drive: Women and life insurance

While the total number of individual life insurance policies sold in 2020-21 was 2.81 crore, the number of policies bought by women was 93 lakh, accounting for just a 33% share.

Private insurers accounted for 27% of the policies bought by women, while state-owned Life Insurance Corporation accounted for 35%, data from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India show.

In 19 states, the share of the number of policies bought by women in the respective total of policies sold is higher than the all-India average.