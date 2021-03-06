  • MORE MARKET STATS

DATA DRIVE: Vaccination slow, infections gathering pace

March 6, 2021

Although at this pace India would soon surpass Britain in terms of doses administered, the pace of vaccination is still very slow.

Covid-19 cases in states have started rising

On Friday, as India recorded administration of 13 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses—the highest daily number since vaccination started in the country—total vaccinations reached 1.9 crore. Although at this pace India would soon surpass Britain in terms of doses administered, the pace of vaccination is still very slow.

Given that India needs to vaccinate at least 10 crore more people in the ongoing stage, at its current pace, it could take more than four months to reach this target. Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases in states have started rising. On Friday, Punjab recorded 1,000 infections, becoming the third state in the country to do so. While infections in Kerala have dipped, Maharashtra seems to be braving another Covid wave.

The state had come closer to 10,000 daily infections this week. Meanwhile, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi all are  looking at resurgence of Covid-19 cases. In Karnataka, on Friday, 571 new cases of Covid-19 were detected, with Bengaluru reporting a spike. Similarly, Delhi reported 261 cases, within Madhya Pradesh, Indore has witnessed a six-times rise in infections in the last fifteen days.

The government would need to do more to counter vaccine scepticism if it is to vaccinate more people.

