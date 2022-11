Corporate profitability picked up to 7.7% of the GDP in FY22 after falling to an 18-year low of 6.4% in FY21 thanks to the pandemic.

In fact, India’s corporate profitability has never been below 8% of the GDP since FY05.

Now, even with the improvement, it remains lower than pre-Covid level.

The profitability of the unlisted corporate sector, which accounts for 3X the total investments of listed companies, halved during the Covid period.