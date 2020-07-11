Data Drive| Unlock 2: Covid-19 infection growth slows down

Data available for first nine days of July shows that daily average growth in cases has fallen to 3.4% as compared to 4% in the30 days of last month.
Although India is adding nearly 26,000 Covid-19 cases daily, infection growth seems to have fallen since the government announced Unlock 2. Data available for first nine days of July shows that daily average growth in cases has fallen to 3.4% as compared to 4% in the30 days of last month.
However, given that India’s base is large, even a 3% growth is quite high, juxtaposed against other economies with as many infections seeing infection growth at 1.5-2%. Moreover, infections seem to be moving to new hotspots. Karnataka, for instance, is growing at 8.3% since July 1, as compared to 5.6% in Unlock 1.
Telangana’s figures are also the same. Uttar Pradesh has eased off only marginally with a 3.6% growth. But the state also has a lower rate of testing than others. Deaths are on a similar trajectory; Karnataka has recorded an 8.5% increase in fatalities as compared to 5.5% in Unlock 1.
Deaths for Bihar are also higher, so is the case for Assam and Odisha. A higher positivity indicates that there are even more infections that will be revealed once states start to test more. There is an urgent need for revising the testing strategy.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.