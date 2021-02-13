Data drive: Uneven Covid-19 burden

On the vaccine front, while India is now the fastest economy to reach 75 lakh vaccinations, per capita coverage is still quite low.

While India has been consistently recording less than 15,000 cases over the last fortnight, two states are contributing to 70% of India’s total infections, Kerala and Maharashtra.

Kerala, which had been considered an example in India’s fight against Covid-19 in the early months of the pandemic, seems to have bungled up its response, as the state now accounts for nearly half of India’s total cases. Other than Kerala and Maharashtra, Bihar, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu recorded over 400 cases on Thursday. Much like cases, deaths too have declined, though, here too, Kerala and Maharashtra account for nearly 40% of India’s deaths.

While Karnataka and Tamil Nadu list higher case-counts, Chhattisgarh and Punjab account for a higher number of deaths. On the vaccine front, while India is now the fastest economy to reach 75 lakh vaccinations, per capita coverage is still quite low. India needs to ramp up its vaccination if it plans to vaccinate 30 crore people by July.