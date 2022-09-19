scorecardresearch
Data Drive: Unequal climate burden

Written by Saikat Neogi
As flood-devastated Pakistan demands larger international relief funding, terming this climate reparations from developed nations that account for the bulk of the historical emissions, new Oxfam research shows climate-related hunger has worsened for some of the most vulnerable nations.

These nations account for a minuscule proportion of global emissions.

Climate change, the research shows, has acted as a “threat multiplier” for such nations.

There has been an alarming jump in UN humanitarian appeals related to extreme weather events.

