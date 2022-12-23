Data Drive: To India’s credit

In the last two decades, India has extended over 300 Lines of Credit (LOCs) cumulatively—totalling more than $31 billion—to 65 countries. Around 54% of the amount has been extended to countries in Asia.

The second-largest chunk has gone to those in Africa. Bangladesh tops the list of recipient countries with LOCs worth $7.9 billion, followed by Sri Lanka at $2.6 billion and Nepal at $1.7 billion.

Through LOCs, India provides flexibility to the partner countries in identifying sectors and projects according to the national priorities.