Data Drive: To India’s credit

Through LOCs, India provides flexibility to the partner countries in identifying sectors and projects according to the national priorities.

Written by Saikat Neogi
Bangladesh tops the list of recipient countries with LOCs worth $7.9 billion, followed by Sri Lanka at $2.6 billion and Nepal at $1.7 billion.

In the last two decades, India has extended over 300 Lines of Credit (LOCs) cumulatively—totalling more than $31 billion—to 65 countries. Around 54% of the amount has been extended to countries in Asia.

The second-largest chunk has gone to those in Africa. Bangladesh tops the list of recipient countries with LOCs worth $7.9 billion, followed by Sri Lanka at $2.6 billion and Nepal at $1.7 billion.

Through LOCs, India provides flexibility to the partner countries in identifying sectors and projects according to the national priorities.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 04:15:00 am