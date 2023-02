While the staples revenue growth of 12% in the three months to December 2022 was in line with its historical average, discretionary revenue growth declined because of sharp price hikes earlier that impacted demand. Volume growth for fast-moving consumer goods in rural areas continues to contract while urban volumes have been steady.

Also Read Bommai presents revenue-surplus budget for Karnataka



As formalisation continues, organised players are gaining market share, at the cost of local unorganised players.