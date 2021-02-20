Data drive: The state of vaccination

There is also some wariness regarding the second dose of vaccination. (Photo source: ANI)

Although India on Friday crossed 1 crore vaccinations–and became the fastest country to do so–in terms of vaccinations per capita, India still lags far behind other economies. Israel, for instance, has administered 80 doses for every 100 people, but India has only been able to do 0.65 doses. More important, most for the vaccination efforts are being led by only 8 states. These eight states account for 58% of India’s total vaccination. While over two-thirds of registered healthcare workers have been vaccinated till now, only 28% of frontline workers have received vaccinations.

There is also some wariness regarding the second dose of vaccination. While, in the UK, there has been a push to delay the second dose to 8-12 weeks, India is following the four-week schedule.