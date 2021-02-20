  • MORE MARKET STATS

Data drive: The state of vaccination

By: |
February 20, 2021 8:28 AM

Although India on Friday crossed 1 crore vaccinations--and became the fastest country to do so--in terms of vaccinations per capita, India still lags far behind other economies.

covid 19 vaccination in indoia, covid 19 pandemicThere is also some wariness regarding the second dose of vaccination. (Photo source: ANI)

Although India on Friday crossed 1 crore vaccinations–and became the fastest country to do so–in terms of vaccinations per capita, India still lags far behind other economies. Israel, for instance, has administered 80 doses for every 100 people, but India has only been able to do 0.65 doses. More important, most for the vaccination efforts are being led by only 8 states. These eight states account for 58% of India’s total vaccination. While over two-thirds of registered healthcare workers have been vaccinated till now, only 28% of frontline workers have received vaccinations.

There is also some wariness regarding the second dose of vaccination. While, in the UK, there has been a push to delay the second dose to 8-12 weeks, India is following the four-week schedule.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Data drive The state of vaccination
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India’s IT framework review: Don’t junk inflation targeting
2Virtual Trade: Governments need to get real about virtual
3Policy yet to log on to online education vision