Data Drive: The state of EV adoption

The electric passenger vehicle volume grew 160% year-on-year in October, with Kerala seeing the fastest month-on-month growth. Delhi had a significant improvement in penetration to 1.8% in FY23 (till October) from 0.4% in FY22.

Electric two-wheeler sales volume grew 297% year-on-year. Rajasthan and Kerala, with close to 100% volume growth month-on-month, saw the fastest growth among all states.

Electric three-wheeler volume grew 93% month-on-month in October, and Delhi saw the highest month-on-month volume growth. However, Uttar Pradesh takes the lead in e-three-wheeler penetration in this financial year.