While merchandise trade-deficit has narrowed, led by a sharp fall in imports, services trade-surplus has increased to $16.5 billion in January, compared to $15.5 billion in December, because of a rise in services exports.

The exports were likely supported by higher software services, and professional and management consulting.

However, given the global slowdown and the looming recession, the strong services-export growth could be at some risk of moderation.