scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Data Drive: The rise of passive funds

As a share of the total AUM, passive funds now account for 15% now as compared to 5.7% in FY19.

Written by Saikat Neogi
Data Drive: The rise of passive funds
Under-performance of most active funds as compared to the benchmark, lower expenses and investments by domestic institutions such as Employees' Provident Fund Organisation are driving AUM of passive funds. (IE)

Passive funds are gaining traction as the assets under management (AUM) have shot up to Rs 5.8 trillion in the first half of the current financial year, a rise of four times in the last five years.

Under-performance of most active funds as compared to the benchmark, lower expenses and investments by domestic institutions such as Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation are driving AUM of passive funds.

Also read: Searching for oil and gas

Also Read

As a share of the total AUM, passive funds now account for 15% now as compared to 5.7% in FY19.

More Stories on
ECONOMY
EPF

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 04:30:00 am