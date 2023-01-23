Data Drive: The rise of passive funds

Passive funds are gaining traction as the assets under management (AUM) have shot up to Rs 5.8 trillion in the first half of the current financial year, a rise of four times in the last five years.

Under-performance of most active funds as compared to the benchmark, lower expenses and investments by domestic institutions such as Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation are driving AUM of passive funds.

As a share of the total AUM, passive funds now account for 15% now as compared to 5.7% in FY19.