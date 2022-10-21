Data Drive: The incentives push to EVs

In the last one year, electric car registrations in India have quadrupled to around 3,000 a month. Globally, demand incentives have helped push sales of electric vehicles (EVs).

India offers a demand incentive of 16% of the average selling price for Tata Nexon EV, which is the best-selling electric car in India, according to a Goldman Sachs report.

China has been incentivising the transition to electric vehicles for nearly 15 years now, and that has helped it achieve a lead in pure battery EV sales.

The demand incentive is now being gradually scaled down.